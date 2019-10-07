Michigan boy suffers second degree burns in 'fire challenge'

(CNN) A 12-year-old Michigan boy is recovering from second degree burns after being set ablaze in what is being described as a social media challenge.

Tabitha Cleary of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, told a reporter for CNN affiliate WDIV that her son, Jason Cleary, suffered second degree burns to his chin, chest and stomach after he was set on fire at a friend's house.

"I just want everybody to know that these challenges, or whatever they're watching on YouTube, is not worth your risking your life," Cleary said. "My son got burned second degree, and it could have been way worse."

Her son's injuries are thought to be due to the " fire challenge " in which children pour a flammable liquid like rubbing alcohol on themselves, and then ignite it. Videos of such attempts have been making their way around YouTube for several years.

Cleary told WDIV that she heard her son screaming outside, after his friend brought him to their door on his bicycle.

