Alaska Native and civil rights icon Elizabeth Peratrovich to be featured on $1 coin

(CNN) Elizabeth Peratrovich, a civil rights activist and member of the Tlingit Nation, will become the first Alaskan Native to appear on US currency.

Peratrovich was a key figure in the passing of the country's first anti-discrimination law, the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945, which prohibited discrimination based on race in Alaska. She also served as the Grand President of the Alaska Native Sisterhood.

The coin's design was unveiled during the Alaska Native Brothers and Alaska Native Sisters Convention at Alaska Pacific University on Saturday by Patrick Hernandez, United States Mint Chief Administrative Officer.

No less than 5 million $1 coins featuring the new design will be minted in 2020.

"This coin will be a lasting tribute to Elizabeth Peratrovich and her relentless efforts to tear down the wall of discrimination against Alaskan Natives," said Hernandez. "We will proudly produce this coin that honors her bravery and determination."

Her portrait will appear on the reverse (tails) side of a $1 coin, accompanied by the symbol of the Tlingit Raven moiety, or descent group, of which she was a member. The bottom of the design is framed by the inscription, "ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW OF 1945."