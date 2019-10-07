This 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy just took her first steps on her own

(CNN) Parents are usually proud of their children when they take their first steps, but for Lovely Johnson, it made her daughter her hero.

Johnson's 6-year-old daughter, Love, took her first steps ever last week. Love has cerebral palsy, a group of disorders that affect a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture.

She shocked herself and her mother when she decided to try walking without her walker and braces.

"This moment felt like a dream come true," Johnson told CNN on Monday. "I looked at her the way I looked at her when I gave birth to her. My heart was racing. I saw how excited my daughter was, and I knew a new chapter was about to begin."

For the first three years of Love's life, the family said her doctor thought she was just developing a little behind schedule. When she was 4 years old, however, they learned she had cerebral palsy. Then last year, she was given a wheelchair and a walker.

