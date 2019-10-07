Iranian Instagram star 'arrested for blasphemy'

(CNN) An Iranian Instagram star famous for her radical appearance and cosmetic surgery has been arrested for blasphemy by the Tehran Prosecutor's Office, according to the country's semi-official Tasnim News agency.

Tasnim News said the influencer, who goes by Sahar Tabar on Instagram but was identified as Fatemeh Kh by Iranian media, using the first character of her surname in Farsi, is accused of promoting violence, illicit education, blasphemy, insulting the Islamic veil, spreading hatred and encouraging youth to commit corruption.

Tasnim reported that complaints were made about her to the prosecutor's office.

On Instagram -- where her account has since been deactivated -- Sahar Tabar regularly posted photos of herself. Many believe she made herself up to look like a zombie version of the actress Angelina Jolie, with sunken cheeks, an exaggeratedly upturned nose and extra-large pouty lips.

In some pictures , she also boasts a white plaster on her nose, reminiscent of the ones worn by plastic surgery patients.

Read More