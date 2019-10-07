Nobel Prize for Medicine jointly awarded to William Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza

(CNN) The 2019 Nobel Prize for Medicine has been jointly awarded to William Kaelin Jr., Sir Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza for their pioneering research into how human cells respond to changing oxygen levels.

Announcing the prize at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Monday, the Nobel committee said that the trio's discoveries have paved the way for "promising new strategies to fight anaemia, cancer and many other diseases."

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to William G. Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe and Gregg L. Semenza "for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability." pic.twitter.com/6m2LJclOoL — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2019

The 2019 medicine laureates, the committee added, have identified molecular machinery that regulates the activity of genes in response to varying levels of oxygen.

The importance of oxygen has long been established, the committee explained, but how cells adapt to changes in its levels remained unknown.

Randall Johnson, prize committee member, described the trio's work as a "textbook discovery."

