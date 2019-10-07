Breaking News

The germiest place in your home and the best way to combat those microbes

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Updated 6:37 AM ET, Mon October 7, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Think the toilet is the dirtiest spot in the house? You&#39;d be wrong. &lt;br /&gt;&quot;There&#39;s more fecal bacteria in your kitchen sink than there is in a toilet after you flush it,&quot; said microbiologist Charles Gerba, known as &quot;Dr. Germ.&quot;
Photos: Germiest spots in your home
Think the toilet is the dirtiest spot in the house? You'd be wrong.
"There's more fecal bacteria in your kitchen sink than there is in a toilet after you flush it," said microbiologist Charles Gerba, known as "Dr. Germ."
Hide Caption
1 of 8
But if you flush with the toilet lid up, you can be spreading fecal material more than six feet. Yes, that means your toothbrush, towels and soap are being spattered with fecal matter.
Photos: Germiest spots in your home
But if you flush with the toilet lid up, you can be spreading fecal material more than six feet. Yes, that means your toothbrush, towels and soap are being spattered with fecal matter.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
&quot;E coli grows quite well on towels. You&#39;ll get more E-coli in your face when you dry your face with a towel at home than if you stuck your head in a toilet and flushed,&quot; Gerba said. And a cold water wash won&#39;t kill those germs, you have to use hot water and high heat to dry.
Photos: Germiest spots in your home
"E coli grows quite well on towels. You'll get more E-coli in your face when you dry your face with a towel at home than if you stuck your head in a toilet and flushed," Gerba said. And a cold water wash won't kill those germs, you have to use hot water and high heat to dry.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
The germiest item in the house is the kitchen sponge. Typically, people wash their hands after handling raw meat in the kitchen and frequently use sponges or cloths to wipe those germs from surfaces. Replace sponges every week; microwaving them doesn&#39;t help.
Photos: Germiest spots in your home
The germiest item in the house is the kitchen sponge. Typically, people wash their hands after handling raw meat in the kitchen and frequently use sponges or cloths to wipe those germs from surfaces. Replace sponges every week; microwaving them doesn't help.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
&quot;Recent surveys of homes found more fecal bacteria on a cutting board in the average home than a toilet seat,&quot; said Gerba. &quot;It&#39;s actually safer to make the sandwich on a toilet seat than a cutting board.&quot; Clean the board with bleach.
Photos: Germiest spots in your home
"Recent surveys of homes found more fecal bacteria on a cutting board in the average home than a toilet seat," said Gerba. "It's actually safer to make the sandwich on a toilet seat than a cutting board." Clean the board with bleach.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
It&#39;s not a good idea to wash your veggies in the sink. &quot;Many people defrost raw meat products in sinks or rinse raw chicken and don&#39;t do more than run water to clean it,&quot; Gerba said. &quot;You really shouldn&#39;t be cutting up your salad in the kitchen sink.&quot;
Photos: Germiest spots in your home
It's not a good idea to wash your veggies in the sink. "Many people defrost raw meat products in sinks or rinse raw chicken and don't do more than run water to clean it," Gerba said. "You really shouldn't be cutting up your salad in the kitchen sink."
Hide Caption
6 of 8
&quot;Refrigerator handles are usually bad because the people will handle raw meat products and then go into the fridge to get something else without thinking,&quot; Gerba said.
Photos: Germiest spots in your home
"Refrigerator handles are usually bad because the people will handle raw meat products and then go into the fridge to get something else without thinking," Gerba said.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nsf.org/newsroom_pdf/Germ_Study_Infographic_2013.PDF&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;National Safety Foundation found &lt;/a&gt;36% of tested refrigerator meat compartments, can openers and blender gaskets contained both salmonella and E. coli, while 36% of vegetable compartments in the fridge tested positive for salmonella and 14% for listeria.
Photos: Germiest spots in your home
The National Safety Foundation found 36% of tested refrigerator meat compartments, can openers and blender gaskets contained both salmonella and E. coli, while 36% of vegetable compartments in the fridge tested positive for salmonella and 14% for listeria.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
08 germiest spots in your home04 germiest spots in your home01 germiest spots in your home02 germiest spots in your home03 germiest spots in your home