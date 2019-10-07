Breaking News

Swedish royals: Five of King's grandchildren no longer official members

By Hilary McGann, CNN

Updated 8:28 PM ET, Mon October 7, 2019

The Swedish line of succession: King Carl Gustaf with Crown Princess Victoria and her daughter, Estelle.
(CNN)The King of Sweden has reduced the number of family members who will continue to receive taxpayer funds, stripping five of his grandchildren of their royal highness status, according to an official statement.

The children will keep their titles of prince/princess and duke/duchess, but won't be expected to perform royal duties, Fredrik Wersäll, marshal of the realm, said in a statement on the Swedish Royal Court's website Monday.
The only two grandchildren of King Carl Gustaf who were excluded from the move are the children of Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria -- Princess Estelle and her younger brother, Prince Oscar.
The parents of the five, Prince Carl Philip and his wife, Princess Sofia -- father and mother to Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne -- and Princess Madeleine and her husband, Christopher O'Neill, who are the parents of Alexander and Gabriel, welcomed the change on social media.
    In an Instagram post on Monday, Princess Madeleine -- the youngest of King Gustaf's three children -- said the change had been "planned for a long time," adding that it gives their children a "greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals."
    Her brother, Prince Carl Philip, also welcomed the news on Instagram, saying it would give his sons, Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel, "freer choices in life."
    Idag meddelade Kungen beslutet att våra barn inte längre har ställningen Kungliga Högheter. Vi ser detta som positivt då Alexander och Gabriel kommer att ha friare valmöjligheter i livet. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ De kommer att behålla sina prinstitlar och sina hertigdömen, Södermanland och Dalarna, vilket vi värdesätter och är stolta över. Vår familj har starka kopplingar till båda landskapen och vi behåller vårt engagemang där. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Vi kommer att ha fortsatt fokus på våra hjärtefrågor och engagemang. Vi kommer också att fortsätta att stödja Kungen och Kronprinsessan -- vår blivande statschef -- och delta i Kungahusets verksamhet på det sätt man önskar. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📷: Kungl. Hovstaterna

      King Carl Gustaf and his wife, Queen Silvia, have three children -- Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Carl Philip, and Princess Madeleine.
      In 1980, the Swedish monarchy became the first to change its rules of succession so that the first-born child of the monarch is heir to the throne, regardless of gender.

      CNN's Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.