Samsung unveils the Chromebook 4 and 4+

Samsung on Monday added two new Chromebooks to its lineup: The Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+.

Both laptops are available to order right now from Samsung.com. The Chromebook 4 starts at $229 and the Chromebook 4+ starts at $299.

The Chromebook 4 has a sleek, silver housing with a 11.6-inch HD display, a 720p webcam and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor. Storage and memory are configurable, between 4 GB and 6 GB, or 32 GB and 64 GB.

The Chromebook 4+ is practically identical to the Chromebook 4, only bigger. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display, with the same webcam, processor and configuration options. The 4's battery life should be around 12.5 hours and the battery life of the 4+ is estimated at 10.5 hours.

The smaller Chromebook 4 weighs 2.6 pounds, while the larger model weighs 3.75 pounds. Both models passed MIL-STD-810G standard tests, meaning they should survive an accidental drop.

You'll find a single USB-C port, a USB 3.0 port and a micro SD card reader on the Chromebook 4. The Chromebook 4+ has the same port lineup, with the added bonus of an additional USB-C port. The USB-C ports are used for charging the Chromebook 4 and 4+, as well as connecting an external monitor up to 4K resolution.

The Chromebook 4 line runs Google's Chrome OS, which includes the Chrome browser, access to the Play Store for installing and using Android apps, and built-in Google Assistant for voice interaction by saying "Hey Google."

Chromebooks continue to be a viable option for users who need a device for basic computing tasks. And with the availability of the Play Store on Chrome OS, users can install the same Android apps they have on their phones. Chrome OS doesn't require a ton of computing power, and with tight Google Drive integration, local storage can be kept at a minimum, helping to hold down the cost of Chromebooks.

The Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ look like welcome additions to Samsung's Chromebook lineup. You can order either model today, with immediate shipping, from Samsung.com.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.