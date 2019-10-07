Save $50 on the best true wireless earbuds

Techtober is going strong, and a great limited-time deal just dropped on some true wireless earbuds that we've called the ones to beat. Right now, you can save $50 on Powerbeats Pro.

What makes the Powerbeats Pro so great? Well, for starters, they have a comfortable ear-hook design that means they fit snugly in the ear and won't fall out. That snug fit helps with noise isolation, and powerful drives inside each bud present you with an impressively wide soundstage. You can really feel the beat drop.

The case is massive, but it charges with a Lightning connector and Powerbeats Pro have terrific battery life. On a single charge, you can expect nine hours of battery life. With the case, you get 24 hours of listening.

Powerbeats Pro for $200 is an incredible deal and this is not one to miss. You can see our full review here.

