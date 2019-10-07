The trendiest fall bags and purses under $100

Straw, raffia, and wicker bags reigned in fashion for spring and summer, but with fall now upon us, it's time to swap out the beachy totes and picnic-ready handbags for something more seasonal.

This fall textures, details and sizes are taken to the next level with luxe shearling and faux furs, croc-embossing, dramatically oversized totes, and chunky chain link details.

In the world of high fashion, some of this season's most stylish bags cost thousands, from Fendi's shearling crossbody bags to Chloe's croc-embossed shoulder bags. But having fun with the best fall bag and purse trends doesn't have to break the bank.

The 16 chic bags we've chosen only look luxe. From a seriously cute fuzzy leopard print top-handle bag for $48 to a ridiculously cool croc-embossed faux leather shoulder bag for $59, shop our favorite purse picks for under $100 and get ready for your most stylish fall yet.

Croc-effect

Croc-embellished bags — both real and faux — are fall's most sophisticated fall bag and purse trend. The luxe texture elevates any look, especially in a rich brown or sleek black hue.

BP. Embossed Faux Leather Shoulder Bag ($59; nordstrom.com)

Mango Croc Effect Mini Bag ($45.99; mango.com)

Kendall Mini Trapezoid Bag ($44; urbanoutfitters.com)

Aqua Croc-Embossed Frame Crossbody ($78; bloomingdales.com)

Faux fur and fuzzy textures

From shearling to faux fur, fuzzy textures are taking over this season's hottest handbags, as seen in the Chanel and Fendi fall collections. Our choices for ultra-cozy textured bags will keep you looking stylish all season long at affordable prices. Snuggle up to a cozy sherpa handbag or opt for an elegant faux fur clutch for a special occasion.

Topshop Leopard Print Faux Fur Top Handle Bag ($48; nordstrom.com)

Mango Faux Shearling Bucket Bag ($69.99; mango.com)

H&M Faux Fur Clutch ($39.99, originally $59.99; hm.com)

Express Cozy Sherpa Tote ($69.90; express.com)

Oversized totes

This fall, your everyday tote gets a supersized makeover. From Valentino's extra large leather shoppers to Dior's signature totes, the mindset this season is "the bigger, the better."

Aqua Large Snakeskin-Print Tote ($78; bloomingdales.com)

Patagonia Black Hole Gear 28L Tote Bag ($49; urbanoutfitters.com)

Madewell The Transport Tote ($78; shopbop.com)

H&M Shopper ($24.99; hm.com)

Chain link straps

Whether you prefer a chunky oversized chain strap or classic chains, you can't go wrong adding a chain link bag to your wardrobe this season. Opt for an edgy silver chain link style or a chunky acrylic handle to make a seriously cool statement.

ASOS Design Micro Bag in Snake with Statement Resin Handle ($32; asos.com)

Studio 33 Woke Newbie Bucket Bag ($98; shopbop.com)

Topshop Spill Chain Shoulder Bag ($52; nordstrom.com)

Glamorous Exclusive Slouch Brown Shoulder Bag ($18, originally $40; asos.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.