Amazon's Kindle for Kids is filled with plenty of features

Amazon wasn't done with the news after its big September event. There's new Kindle hardware coming in hot, and it's a first. Amazon's Kindle Kids Edition is the first e-reader designed for children from the get-go. It's scheduled to launch on Oct. 30, but it is up for preorder now at $109.99.

That price not only includes the Kindle Kids Edition, but you also score a kid-friendly case and a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. This service gives you access to thousands of books geared for kids, along with Audible books and two-year, worry-free guarantee. This way, if the device breaks, you can get a replacement.

Let's dive into the Kindle Kids Edition. For starters, it has a 6-inch e-ink display with 167 pixels per inch and a front light. This will let you read in the dark and will likely to help encourage reading before bed. Plus, with a relatively sharp display, you can use it in bright sunlight. There are kid-friendly wallpapers loaded onto the device and there won't be any ads.

The Kindle Kids Edition and FreeTime Unlimited build in achievement badges to encourage reading, a built-in dictionary and flashcards. The latter will auto-identify words looked up in the dictionary and make flashcards that can be used on the device.

The kid-focused features and a lightweight design that incorporates key Kindle components make the Kindle Kids Edition solid on paper. Plus, scoring a case and a year of FreeTime Unlimited for $109.99 is a great deal. Better yet, those who purchase two Kindle Kids Edition can save 25% percent for a limited time.

Amazon's Kindle Kids Edition is available for preorder at $109.99 and will ship on Oct. 30. Stay tuned for our full thoughts in a review coming soon.

