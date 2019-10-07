cnn
Amazon's Kindle for Kids is filled with plenty of features

Jacob Krol, CNN Underscored
Mon October 7, 2019

Amazon wasn't done with the news after its big September event. There's new Kindle hardware coming in hot, and it's a first. Amazon's Kindle Kids Edition is the first e-reader designed for children from the get-go. It's scheduled to launch on Oct. 30, but it is up for preorder now at $109.99.

That price not only includes the Kindle Kids Edition, but you also score a kid-friendly case and a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. This service gives you access to thousands of books geared for kids, along with Audible books and two-year, worry-free guarantee. This way, if the device breaks, you can get a replacement.

Let's dive into the Kindle Kids Edition. For starters, it has a 6-inch e-ink display with 167 pixels per inch and a front light. This will let you read in the dark and will likely to help encourage reading before bed. Plus, with a relatively sharp display, you can use it in bright sunlight. There are kid-friendly wallpapers loaded onto the device and there won't be any ads.

The Kindle Kids Edition and FreeTime Unlimited build in achievement badges to encourage reading, a built-in dictionary and flashcards. The latter will auto-identify words looked up in the dictionary and make flashcards that can be used on the device.

The kid-focused features and a lightweight design that incorporates key Kindle components make the Kindle Kids Edition solid on paper. Plus, scoring a case and a year of FreeTime Unlimited for $109.99 is a great deal. Better yet, those who purchase two Kindle Kids Edition can save 25% percent for a limited time.

Amazon's Kindle Kids Edition is available for preorder at $109.99 and will ship on Oct. 30. Stay tuned for our full thoughts in a review coming soon.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.