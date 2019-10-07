The Amazon Fire HD 10, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition uphold the Amazon tablet legacy

Amazon is updating the Fire HD Tablet line with the Fire HD 10 today. From longer battery life to a faster processor, this isn't just a small boost, like we've seen in years past. Plus, the updates are arriving in the new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. Both of these are up for preorder today and will ship on Oct. 30.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (starting at $149.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition (starting at $109.99; amazon.com)

Let's start with the Amazon Fire HD 10. Amazon has joined the industry standard of USB-C, which enables fast charging. Even better, a fast charger is included in the box. Though it is unclear whether the USB-C port will support external devices, we will soon test the Amazon Fire HD 10 to find out. The tablet still runs Amazon's FireOS, an operating system based on Android, which means you can still download Apps from Amazon.

The experience is powered by an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2 GB of RAM. This will not be the fastest tablet, but it will be enough if you're looking to stream Prime shows, browse the web or play light games. These functions are enhanced by the 10.1-inch screen and a 1080p display with 224 pixels per inch. At a 12-hour battery life, you will enjoy Amazon streams without interruption. The Fire 10's internal storage options of 32 GB or 64 GB won't slow you down, either, but if you're looking for more storage, there is also a MicroSD slot.

Amazon will also continue its work with Dolby, featuring Dolby Atmos audio in the Fire HD 10. Remember that the content you watch needs to be optimized for this system, but as you would imagine, much of Amazon Prime's content does.

Your kids will also enjoy the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition.

This tablet comes with a tough case and the hardware and internals of the Fire HD 10. You'll also receive a year of Amazon Freetime Unlimited and a two-year, worry-free guarantee for $199.99. If you break your device, Amazon will send you a new one. Freetime Unlimited comes with thousands of kids shows and movies and gives you access to a host of parental controls to ensure your child has a safe and fun experience.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 and the Kids Edition are no-brainers for the whole family. You will be impressed with this tablet's capabilities and versatility, and there is no arguing with its affordability.

Pick up the Amazon Fire HD 10 and start streaming your favorite shows and movies.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.