(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations, issued stinging criticism of Trump, saying his decision to remove US troops from northern Syria means the US is leaving Kurdish allies "to die." Even one of the President's closest allies ripped into him.
-- Alex Trebek says his pancreatic cancer may lead to the end of his time on "Jeopardy!"
-- "Zombie" deer roam 24 states in the US, sickened by a neurodegenerative disease that reduces them to stumbling, drooling creatures.
-- The lawyer for the first intelligence whistleblower said yesterday he is representing a second whistleblower regarding President Trump's actions. Here's what we know so far today.
-- The Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded for a new discovery about how humans respond to oxygen.
-- An Iranian Instagram star famous for her radical appearance and cosmetic surgery has been arrested for blasphemy, according to the country's semi-official Tasnim News agency.
-- A federal judge dismissed President Trump's effort to prevent his tax returns from being turned over to a New York grand jury.
-- Authorities are investigating how a woman managed to board a Delta Air Lines flight from Orlando to Atlanta without identification or a boarding pass.