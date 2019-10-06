Puppy found alive in rubble one month after Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas

(CNN) Rescuers say they found a puppy alive in the rubble of a collapsed building, one month after Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of the Bahamas.

Members of Big Dog Ranch Rescue found the dog, now named "Miracle," on Friday in Marsh Harbour using infrared detection from a drone, the organization's spokesman Chase Scott told CNN.

Scott said that Miracle was nearly crushed to death after a building collapsed, trapping him under broken glass, an air conditioning unit and building debris.

The 1-year-old mixed breed had been surviving only on rainwater, and was "skeleton thin and unable to walk," Scott said.

Despite his dire condition, Miracle greeted rescuers with a wagging tail.

