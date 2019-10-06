At 14, she was shot in the head and left for dead. At 17, she's her high school's homecoming queen

(CNN) Few moments in a teenage girl's life are equally as thrilling and nerve-wracking as high school homecoming.

With it comes choosing the perfect dress, acing a tricky hairstyle, indulging parents in awkward photos with a date and dancing all night until the heels come off.

Deserae Turner came close to never experiencing any of that.

More than two years after she was shot in the head and left for dead, the 17-year-old was crowned homecoming queen of Green Canyon High School in North Logan, Utah, CNN affiliate KSTU reported

Typically, Deserae wouldn't care much for a school dance. But even she had to admit the nod for queen was exciting.

