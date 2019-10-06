Steelers QB Mason Rudolph rocked during game against Ravens, now he's out with a concussion

(CNN) A helmet-to-helmet collision left Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph unresponsive and later diagnosed with a concussion Sunday.

As Rudolph let off a pass down field against the Baltimore Ravens, a defender's helmet smacked right into his.

The quarterback's head then slammed on the ground and he laid unresponsive before getting up, telling teammates he was good and being carted off the field.

Burt Lauten, a Steelers spokesman, tweeted Sunday Rudolph wouldn't return to the game. He later tweeted the quarterback was diagnosed with a concussion.

"Rudolph is leaving Heinz Field to be further evaluated at a hospital," Lauten tweeted.

