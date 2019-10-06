Breaking News

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph rocked during game against Ravens, now he's out with a concussion

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 8:36 PM ET, Sun October 6, 2019

Teammates tend to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph as he lay unresponsive after a nasty collision during Sunday&#39;s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
(CNN)A helmet-to-helmet collision left Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph unresponsive and later diagnosed with a concussion Sunday.

As Rudolph let off a pass down field against the Baltimore Ravens, a defender's helmet smacked right into his.
The quarterback's head then slammed on the ground and he laid unresponsive before getting up, telling teammates he was good and being carted off the field.
Burt Lauten, a Steelers spokesman, tweeted Sunday Rudolph wouldn't return to the game. He later tweeted the quarterback was diagnosed with a concussion.
    "Rudolph is leaving Heinz Field to be further evaluated at a hospital," Lauten tweeted.
      Rudolph got the starting job at quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending injury.
      Now that Rudolph is out, the Steelers will look to Devlin Hodges who was promoted from the practice squad after Roethlisberger was put on the reserve/injured list, according to the Steelers' website.

      CNN's Adam Renuart contributed to this report.