4 people were injured in a shooting in St. Louis

(CNN) Four people were shot and injured while attending "a large planned event with several hundred people in an open field," in St. Louis late Saturday night, police said.

Around 11:43 p.m., officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service involving shots fired, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found four gunshot victims who were all transported to area hospitals, one with a life threatening injury. The remaining three have injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

According to police, it appears that during the event a disturbance broke out between several individuals leading to the shots being fired and it does not appear to be a random shooting.

The investigation is "very active" at this time and being led by the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, according to the department's release.