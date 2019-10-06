Oregon Ducks player tackles rowdy fan during game but offers to get ice cream afterward

(CNN) As a running back for the Oregon Ducks, Cyrus Habibi-Likio isn't usually tackling but on Saturday he made a key take down — though not of an opposing player.

Habibi-Likio tackled a rowdy fan who invaded the field during the Ducks' game against the California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

During a third-quarter timeout, a man ran onto the field, straight past the Ducks' huddle and even eluded a security guard.

Spotting the rogue fan, Habibi-Likio left his team's huddle, sprinted 20 yards and tackled him to the ground. Security guards then escorted the man off the field.

While Habibi-Likio's tackle drew loud cheers from the crowd, he said he felt bad about it and just wanted to get the game restarted.

