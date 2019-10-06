It's NFL Sunday! Here's how to watch your favorite teams

Breaking News

Updated 12:20 AM ET, Sun October 6, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London
(CNN)Cancel your plans and leave the day wide open, because NFL Sunday is back with a full slate of hard-hitting action.

Week five brings some serious matchups, including Packers vs. Cowboys and Bills vs. Titans.
What's more, the Bears will take on the Raiders in London.
Here's a rundown of all the teams playing and how to watch:

    Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati

    Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

    Chicago Bears vs. Oakland Raiders

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

    Minnesota VIkings vs. New York Giants

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

    New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh

    New England Patriots vs. Washington Redskins

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Carolina Panthers

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

    Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

    Watch: 1 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at NRG Stadium in Houston

    Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

    Watch: 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, playing at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California

    Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

    Watch: 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

      Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs

      Watch: 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri