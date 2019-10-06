Disney World's new Skyliner gondola stalled, stranding passengers in the sky for hours

(CNN) Walt Disney World lost a bit of its magic for visitors who spent Saturday night stranded on the theme park's new Skyliner gondola.

One of the the Skyliner's three routes "experienced an unexpected downtime," Disney said in a statement, according to CNN affiliate WKMG . The gondolas carry visitors between hotels and the theme parks.

Passengers told CNN on Sunday they were left hanging for about three hours.

Emmie Palmer said she and a friend were stranded about three stories high along with three other woman in a gondola cabin.

The affected line was traveling between Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort and Epcot, Palmer said.

Read More