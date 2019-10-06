Breaking News

Buffalo Bills wide receiver scores game-winning touchdown in his first NFL game

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 8:35 PM ET, Sun October 6, 2019

In his first NFL game, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Duke Williams scores a touchdown on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
(CNN)It's every football player's dream to score the game-winning touchdown. Duke Williams did it in his first NFL game.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver scored the game-winning touchdown against the Tennessee Titans just days after being promoted from the practice squad.
Williams was promoted Friday and on Sunday, he caught the seven-yard pass. The Bills defeated the Titans 14-7.
Before he was signed by the Bills in January, Williams was one of the top receivers in the Canadian Football League (CFL), according to the Bills' website.
    He played college football at Auburn University, went undrafted and signed to the Los Angeles Rams minicamp in spring 2016, but was released in September 2016.

    CNN's Adam Renuart contributed to this report.