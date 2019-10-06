US diplomat's wife was driving on the wrong side of the road before her fatal UK crash, police say

London (CNN) An American diplomat's wife, who left the United Kingdom after becoming a suspect in a fatal traffic collision, was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash, according to the police.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in the accident while riding his motorbike, according to a statement from his family. The accident took place August 27 in Northamptonshire in central England, which is home to a Royal Air Force station controlled by the US Air Force.

According to a Northamptonshire Police statement after the crash , a car "collided head on with a black Kawasaki motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction." On Sunday, they confirmed "the car was being driven on the wrong side of the road."

The UK has urged the return of the unnamed American diplomat's wife, 42, who left the country after the crash.

The case sparked an outcry among British lawmakers and the victim's family after local media reported the police's request for the suspect's diplomatic immunity to be waived was rejected.

