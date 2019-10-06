What a Shot! 28 amazing sports photos

American gymnast Simone Biles performs her floor-exercise routine at the World Championships on Saturday, October 5. She landed a triple-double — a double backflip with three twists. The move will be named after her, as will a double-double dismount she nailed on the balance beam.Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius trots to first after connecting on a grand slam against Minnesota on Saturday, October 5. The Yankees won the playoff game 8-2 to take a 2-0 series lead.Mike Stobe/Getty Images
New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas reaches for the end zone during an NFL game against Tampa Bay on Sunday, October 6. Thomas had two touchdowns in the Saints' 31-24 victory.Butch Dill/AP
From left, American sprinters Kiara Parker, Morolake Akinosun, Teahna Daniels and Dezerea Bryant celebrate at the World Championships after winning bronze in the 4x100 relay on Saturday, October 5. Jamaica won the gold.Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Juan Soto gets a kiss from his father after the Washington Nationals came from behind to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League wild-card game on Tuesday, October 1. Soto had the game-winning hit for the Nationals.Andrew Harnik/AP
Supporters of the Russian soccer club Zenit St. Petersburg unveil a tifo before their Champions League match against Benfica on Wednesday, October 2.Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images
Reza, left, takes on Munner during an Indian-style wrestling competition in Katra, a town in Indian-controlled Kashmir, on Wednesday, October 2.Jaipal Singh/EPA
Buffalo wide receiver Duke Williams scores the game-winning touchdown against Tennessee during an NFL game on Sunday, October 6. It was Williams' first NFL game. James Kenney/AP
Jamaica's Demish Gaye prepares to run the 400-meter final at the World Championships on Friday, October 4. The World Championships were held in Doha, Qatar.Antonin Thuillier/AFP/Getty Images
New Zealand's rugby team performs its traditional haka before taking on Namibia at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday, October 6. The tournament is being held in Japan.Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images
South Africa's RG Snyman, right, charges at Italy's Tito Tebaldi during a Rugby World Cup match on Friday, October 4.Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Tennis star Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the Rakuten Open in Tokyo on Sunday, October 6.Shohei Izumi/AP
Exhausted decathletes rest after their 1,500-meter race at the World Championships on Thursday, October 3. At center is Germany's Niklas Kaul, who won gold.Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
MotoGP racer Franco Morbidelli practices in Buriram, Thailand, on Saturday, October 5.Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
American long jumper Tori Bowie competes at the World Championships on Saturday, October 5. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images
Kansas' Azur Kamara tackles Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during a college football game in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, October 5.Charlie Riedel/AP
Invincible Don, with jockey RIchard Johnson, leaps over a fence during a race in Huntingdon, England, on Wednesday, October 2.Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
Italy's Luca Bigi looks out from the ruck during the Rugby World Cup match against Italy on Friday, October 4.Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is tackled by Seattle's Bobby Wagner and Al Woods during an NFL game on Thursday, October 3.Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Italy's Daisy Osakue throws the discus at the World Championships on Wednesday, October 2.Antonin Thuillier/AFP/Getty Images
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott celebrates after winning a Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 29.Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports/Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson pulls in a pass during a college football game against Utah State on Saturday, October 5.Gerald Herbert/AP
Serbian volleyball players celebrate after winning the European Championship on Sunday, September 29.Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images
Nigerian long jumper Ese Brume lands in the sand pit while competing at the World Championships on Sunday, October 6. She finished with the bronze.Antonin Thuillier/AFP/Getty Images
Atlanta's Adam Duvall celebrates with teammates after hitting a pinch-hit home run in the playoff game against St. Louis on Friday, October 4. Duvall also hit a go-ahead single on Sunday to help give the Braves a 2-1 series lead.Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports
A Japan supporter poses for the camera before a Rugby World Cup match against Samoa on Saturday, October 5.Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images
Boston's Karson Kuhlman is hit in the face by Dallas' Jamie Benn during an NHL game on Thursday, October 3.Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports