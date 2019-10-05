This "capsule" Scotch whisky doesn't require a glass

(CNN) After the Tide pods craze, now we have Scotch pods, or "glassless cocktails" for drinkers who can't be bothered to pour.

"No ice. No stirrer. No glass. We're redefining how whisky can be enjoyed ... #noglassrequired," The Glenlivet tweeted as part of its "Capsule Collection" roll-out, timed with London's Cocktail Week

People have been enjoying Scotch whisky for hundreds of years, usually in a glass and often on the rocks, of course.

"A first of its kind for a spirit brand, the edible capsules are 23ml in size, fully biodegradable and provide the perfect flavour-explosion experience," read the Scottish brand's promotional materials. "Enjoying them is simple, the capsules are popped in the mouth for an instant burst of flavour, and the capsule is simply swallowed."

