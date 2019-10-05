This teen wasn't allowed into her homecoming dance because she was wearing a jumpsuit

(CNN) It was her senior year homecoming dance, and Darcy Krueger was ready.

She had on rhinestone shoes, her hair was done, and she was, for lack of a better word, iced out.

The only thing was, despite her best efforts, she hadn't found the perfect dress. But, no worries, she thought. She already had a jumpsuit in her closet, and she could easily dress it up for the dance.

Or so she thought. When the 17-year-old arrived at the Tampa Bay Homeschool homecoming dance on September 27, the event planner stopped her. She wasn't allowed in.

The reason? She wasn't wearing a dress.

