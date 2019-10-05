A massive 98-pound Burmese python was captured in Florida

(CNN) What would you do if you encountered a 98-pound Burmese python while out on a hike in Florida?

Run? Freeze? Faint?

Cynthia Downer and Jonathan Lopez came across one on September 22 at Big Cypress National Preserve in Ochopee, Florida -- and they caught it.

Of course, they knew what they were doing. The captors are members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission 's Python Action Team.

The female snake, which measures 18-feet, 4-inches, is the second largest wild python ever captured in the state, according to the commission. It's only 4 inches shorter than the record holder.

