Pilot dies in small airplane crash in Indiana

(CNN) The pilot of a small airplane died after the plane crashed in a soybean field near Kokomo, Indiana, Saturday, law enforcement said.

The pilot was the only person found in the plane, which was a "few hundred yards" from a roadway, the Howard County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The pilot was flying a Piper Aerostar, a twin-engine, propeller-driven plane, said Tony Molinaro, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The name of the pilot won't be released until family members are notified, the sheriff's office said.

FAA investigators are on their way to the accident site, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified, according to the sheriff's office.

