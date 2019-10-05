Breaking News

4 homeless men killed in New York, apparently while they slept, police say

By Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 8:18 AM ET, Sat October 5, 2019

Police gather in Manhattan&#39;s Chinatown neighborhood Saturday morning after attacks in the borough on five men who are believed to have been homeless.
Police gather in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood Saturday morning after attacks in the borough on five men who are believed to have been homeless.

(CNN)Four homeless men in Manhattan have been killed -- and a fifth injured -- in what investigators believe were attacks that began while they were sleeping, New York City police said Saturday.

A suspect -- a 24-year-old man who investigators believe also is homeless -- is in custody, New York police Detective Annette Shelton said.
Investigators believe the victims, found early Saturday in at least three locations in or near Lower Manhattan, were hit with a metal object as they slept, Shelton said.
Police were scouring the crime scenes Saturday morning. Details about what led to the attacks weren't immediately available.
    The grisly discoveries began around 2 a.m., when a man's body and an 49-year-old injured man were found in or near a building in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police.
      The injured man was taken to a Manhattan hospital in critical condition, Shelton said.
      Three dead men were found later Saturday morning along Broadway -- two near 17th Street and another elsewhere, Shelton said.