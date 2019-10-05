10 injured, including 9 firefighters, in New York City apartment fire

(CNN) A fire tore through an apartment building in the Bronx on Friday night, injuring 10 people -- including nine responding firefighters -- before it was brought under control hours later, officials said.

The fire was first reported around 8:15 p.m., and started on the sixth floor of the building in the Mount Eden neighborhood of the New York City borough, drawing scores of firefighters to the scene, the New York City Fire Department said.

None of the 10 who were hurt had life-threatening injuries, said Lillian Bonsignore, chief of emergency medical services for FDNY.

The flames started on a top-floor apartment and spread to a loft space and other sections of the building, said Thomas Richardson, FDNY's operations chief.

Evacuees and others stand Friday night outside the building as firefighters work.

At one point, 200 firefighters were at the scene, FDNY said. Numerous evacuees and others stood outside as the firefighters worked.

