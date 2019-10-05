National Do Something Nice Day: 5 Ways to Celebrate

(CNN) It can be easy to focus on the negative parts of your day or fixate on a rude comment somebody made to you, but National Do Something Nice Day is here to remind you it's not all bad.

The unofficial holiday celebrated on October 5 is an opportunity to bring a little kindness to the world.

Here are some suggestions to spread a little joy to those around you — and yourself.

Perform an act of kindness

Even the smallest things can make somebody feel so much better.

If you've noticed someone in your life really needs a task done but doesn't have time to do it, go ahead and take care of it for them. Offer to take something off their plate or surprise them with a cooked meal at the end of a hard day.

Acts of kindness can be small gestures, like getting a person their favorite candy or listening to them talk about something that's frustrating them.

Those small acts can make all the difference.

Give someone an uplifting compliment

Receiving an unexpected compliment can really brighten someone's day, especially if it's genuine.

You can make it happen by throwing them a kind comment about their amazing outfit, how well they did on a recent project or how great their cooking is. These are just a few ideas, but you get the picture.

P.S. CNN reader, you're lookin' real cute today.

Give a friend or family member a call

Been ignoring your Aunt Myrtle's voice mails? Haven't called your mom in a few weeks? What about your friend Andre? Have you checked in on him recently?

Okay, maybe you don't have an Aunt Myrtle, or a friend named Andre, but there is likely a person in your life that would love to hear your voice, tell you how they're doing and hear about you in return.

If you're not into talking on the phone, try sending an adorable tweet instead. May we suggest this one?

This is Kevin. Sometimes his tongue gets stuck on wiggle mode. Everything's fine he just has to wait it out. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/Yl5ZIZAO5Q — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) October 1, 2019

Support a cause close to your heart

This one may seem obvious, but there are countless causes that could use some support.

Donating money is an easy way to send support for those who can spare the extra change, but donating your time to volunteer, call representatives or raise awareness can be a valuable contribution.

Treat yourself

You're doing all these kind things for others, so why not do a little something for yourself?

If you've been neglecting your personal needs, today is a great day to really focus on what you've been forgetting as work, friends and other obligations pull you in every direction.

It might just mean a simple tidy of your living space or a walk through the neighborhood. Though, sometimes you need to just be a couch potato, binge some TV and take a mental break.