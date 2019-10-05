University of Kansas apologizes after Snoop Dogg's show featuring pole dancers and profanity

"That's not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all," Self said. "Regardless of the entertainment that it provided many, it was still not the right way to provide the entertainment."

The Jayhawks coach missed the majority of the performance because he wasn't feeling well, but said he didn't know there would be pole dancers or a money gun.

While Snoop's performance was met with loud screams and excited fans asking for autographs, Self and Long were not prepared for what Snoop would bring to the court.

"I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening," said Long.

Last week, the Kansas Jayhawks were charged by the NCAA with five Level I and two Level II violations, including a lack of institution control charge and a violation of coaching responsibilities standard.