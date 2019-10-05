When an elderly woman went missing, these four 'junior detectives' sprang into action and saved the day

(CNN) A group of "junior detectives" in Roseville, California, saved the day by helping police locate a missing 97-year-old woman.

The Roseville Police Department alerted the public on September 30 that Glenneta Belford, who has dementia and is mostly non-verbal, had gone missing.

"Help us locate a missing person," the police department said on Facebook and over loud speakers throughout the community.

Logan Hultman, Kashton Claiborne and Makenna Rogers, all 10, and 11-year-old Hope Claiborne heard the call and immediately sprang into action.

"My friends Hope and Mak