Firefighters battle 6,000-acre blaze in Colorado

(CNN) Hundreds of firefighters in Colorado are battling a 6,000-acre wildfire that threatens communities near Salida, a city located 142 miles south of Denver.

Low humidity and wind gusts are causing problems for the 730 people working on the Decker Fire, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team 's Facebook page.

Although fire activity was fairly minimal Friday, the change in weather conditions Saturday could change things, Decker Fire information officer Jonathan Ashford told CNN.

"A lot of what we're seeing in terms of spread depends on how that wind lines up with the topography," Ashford said. "There are areas of the fire that will be exposed to the strong winds that haven't been exposed in the past few days."

Patrick Costin, with the Rocky Mountain fire incident management team, told CNN the fire is at 5% containment.

