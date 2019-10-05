An elderly couple in Florida says a bobcat attacked them on their morning walk

(CNN) An elderly couple on an early morning walk was attacked by an animal they described as a bobcat in Lauderhill, Florida, according the city's fire department.

The woman had injuries on her face, arms and hands that "are consistent with an animal attack," Lauderhill Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Levy told CNN. The man fell and was injured when he tried to help his wife, Levy said.

Rupert Fray, 71, told CNN affiliate WSVN that his wife, Elsen Fray, 85, lost a finger when the bobcat attacked Friday.

The couple was walking in a Lauderhill neighborhood around 5 a.m. when the woman was attacked, according to Levy.

In his 20 years with the fire department, Levy said he's "never seen anything like that." The couple is "adamant this was a bobcat," Levy said.

Read More