(CNN) Tottenham Hotspur's French World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was stretchered off in agony after his early blunder led to Brighton's opener in a 3-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino's faltering side.

Lloris failed to hold an inswinging cross from Pascal Gross, falling awkwardly backwards as Neal Maupay gave the Seagulls a third minute lead in the English Premier League match Saturday.

There was a lengthy delay as Tottenham captain was treated on the field and given morphine and oxygen before being taken to hospital.

Lloris, who has suffered an arm injury, now seems certain to miss France's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Iceland and Turkey.

"The news is not good from the hospital, but we need to wait," said Pochettino.

