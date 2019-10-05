Pope appoints 13 cardinals who reflect his inclusive vision for Catholic Church

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis has appointed 13 new cardinals during a ceremony at the Vatican on Saturday, many of whom symbolize his priorities for the Catholic Church during his papacy and ultimately, his legacy.

The Pontiff's new cardinals have defended the commitment to fighting populism, supported the inclusion of gay Catholics, sought to improve inter-religious dialogue with Muslim communities, and expressed concern with the environment and youth issues, according to their biographies.

The appointments, which can be compared to the selection of cabinet ministers upon a new government, come from countries such as Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Indonesia, Morocco, Cuba or Guatemala -- representing "the Church's missionary outreach and universal character," according to Vatican News.

Among his picks, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Miguel Guixot, the President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue.

Guixot has a long history of working with Muslim leaders on religious cooperation, having spearheaded talks with Grand Imam Ahmed el-Tayeb of Cairo's Al-Azhar mosque, and represents Pope Francis' push for interreligious dialogue between Catholics and Muslims.

