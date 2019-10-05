Two inmates escape from Canadian penitentiary, police say

(CNN) Two inmates believed to be dangerous escaped from a Canadian prison in Saskatchewan Friday night and are still on the run, police said.

Jesse Dion Favel, 20, and Noah James Lemaigre-Elliott, 19, got out of the Riverbend Institution of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary sometime between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. local time Friday, the Prince Albert Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

"Prince Albert RCMP believes Favel and Lemaigre-Elliot can be dangerous and advises they are not to be approached," the police said in a statement Saturday.

The two men left on foot, the RCMP said.

The pair could be in Prince Albert or on the way to Yorkton, La Loche or Saskatoon, the release said.

Read More