Two inmates escape from Canadian penitentiary, police say

(CNN)Two inmates believed to be dangerous escaped from a Canadian prison in Saskatchewan Friday night and are still on the run, police said.
Jesse Dion Favel, 20, and Noah James Lemaigre-Elliott, 19, got out of the Riverbend Institution of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary sometime between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. local time Friday, the Prince Albert Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.
"Prince Albert RCMP believes Favel and Lemaigre-Elliot can be dangerous and advises they are not to be approached," the police said in a statement Saturday.
The two men left on foot, the RCMP said.
The pair could be in Prince Albert or on the way to Yorkton, La Loche or Saskatoon, the release said.
Favel is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 194 and is of average builld, the police said. Favel was wearing a green toque and black-rimmed eyeglasses when last seen, according to the statement.
Lemaigre-Elliott is 6 feet tall and also has black hair and brown eyes. He is slim, weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing track pants and a black coat, the police said.
The Riverbend institution is a minimum-security facility about one kilometer (0.6 miles) west of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, that houses regular inmates and conditional released offenders with residency requirements, according to the Government of Canada website.
CNN has reached out to the RCMP to find out what charges the men were being held on, the length of their sentences and why authorities consider them dangerous.