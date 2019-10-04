NASA's InSight mission is struggling to dig into Mars

NASA's InSight lander on Mars
InSight recently captured an image of passing clouds on Mars.
InSight's second selfie on Mars reveals dust on the lander.
InSight placed the SEIS instrument, or seismometer, on the Martian surface on December 19. This is the first seismometer placed on another planet.
InSight as seen from space. The craft, its heat shield and its parachute were imaged on December 6 and 11 by the HiRISE camera onboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
This is NASA InSight's first selfie on Mars. It displays the lander's solar panels and deck. On top of the deck are its science instruments, weather sensor booms and UHF antenna.
InSight took this image on November 26, 2018, as it was deploying its solar arrays.
InSight's first image shortly after landing on the Martian surface on November 26, 2018.This was captured by the lander-mounted, Instrument Context Camera, with the dust shield still attached, to show the area in front of the lander.
MarCO-B took this images as it approached Mars from about 357,300 miles away, just before InSight landed on Mars.
This illustration shows the InSight lander as scientists and engineers first pictured how it would look on the Martian surface.