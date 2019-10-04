An 80-year-old man shot three people at his retirement community in Washington, police say

(CNN) An elderly man was arrested in a shooting that left one dead and two others injured at a retirement community in Washington state.

The incident led to a nearly three-hour standoff, and started when police responded to a call of a shooting about 2 p.m. local time Thursday at the Smith Tower Apartments in Vancouver.

When officers arrived at the complex, they found three people with gunshot wounds in the lobby. One man was dead and two female victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The suspect, Robert E. Breck, 80, returned to his apartment after opening fire in the lobby and refused to leave, police spokeswoman Kim Capp said.

A crisis negotiation team came in while officers and SWAT members evacuated other residents, police said.

