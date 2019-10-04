Paul Walker's iconic collection of rare cars to be auctioned off next year

(CNN) A vehicle from Paul Walker's iconic personal collection could be yours next year.

A group of 21 collectible vehicles will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson's 49th Annual Scottsdale Auction from January 11 to January 19, 2020.

Highlights of the Paul Walker collection include seven BMW M3s, a 1989 Nissan Skyline "race car" and a 2009 Nissan 370Z that was actually used in the filming of "Fast Five."

This 1995 BMW M3 Lightweight is one of just 125 produced. Walker was an avid fan of BMW and kept a total of seven M3s in his collection.

The late "Fast and the Furious" actor was a known automobile aficionado, with a collection that spanned "five decades of automotive excellence and truly reflected his personal taste," Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson, said in a press release

"Paul's impact was immense through both his influence as an actor in the 'Fast and the Furious' movies and his philanthropic drive as the founder of Reach Out Worldwide," Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, said in a statement to CNN.

