Indiana approves plan to exhume John Dillinger's grave on New Year's Eve

(CNN) The grave of gangster John Dillinger, once called "Public Enemy No. 1," is set to be exhumed at the end of this year at the wishes of Dillinger's niece and nephew.

Michael Thompson, Dillinger's nephew, submitted an application to the Indiana State Department of Health for a permit to disinter the grave underneath Dillinger's headstone, according to documents obtained by CNN affiliate WXIN

The state health department approved the disinterment for December 31, 2019, with reinterment of the remains to follow on the same day.

The documents contain an affidavit from Dillinger's niece, Carol Thompson, which builds the case that someone other than her Dillinger is buried in the grave.

According to the conventional narrative, Dillinger was buried at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 26, 1934. He reportedly died four days earlier, after being shot by FBI agents outside Chicago's Biograph Theater.

The headstone of John Dillinger is seen at Crown Hill Cemetery, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Indianapolis.

