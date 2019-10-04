A Florida woman made dozens of pipe bombs and intended to hurt people, sheriff says

(CNN) A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly making two dozen pipe bombs with the intent of using them to hurt people, the Hillsborough County Sheriff said Friday.

Michelle Kolts, 27, faces 24 counts of making a destructive device with intent to harm, Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters in a news conference.

It was Kolts' parents who notified deputies Thursday evening after they discovered "what appeared to be a significant amount of pipe bombs, other bomb-making materials and numerous weapons" in her bedroom, Chronister said.

Each pipe bomb, like the one seen here, was filled with nails or metallic pellets, authorities said.

A bomb squad responded and rendered the home safe, the sheriff said. Each pipe bomb contained nails, metallic pellets or a combination of both, he said. It would have taken "less than 60 seconds per device to add the powder and fuse materials she already possessed to detonate each bomb."

Investigators also found smokeless pistol powder, 23 knives, nunchucks and "dozens of books and DVDs about murder, mass killing, domestic terrorism and bomb making," Chronister said.

