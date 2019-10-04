Columbia's library building features the names of only male authors. After 3 decades of trying, these students have fixed that

(CNN) Homer. Herodotus. Sophocles. Plato. Aristotle. Demosthenes. Cicero. Vergil.

Male. Male. Male. Male. Male. Male. Male. Male.

These are the author's names chiseled into the stone facade of Columbia University's Butler Library. In case it hasn't become clear yet, every single one of them is a man.

For three decades, students at Columbia have been making bold statements about the lack of inclusivity the inscription communicates -- and they've been doing it right on the building itself.

It all began on commencement day in 1989 when Laura Hotchkiss Brown and four friends unfurled a banner across the face of Butler Library. But almost immediately, it was removed by campus security.