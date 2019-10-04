Breaking News

Columbia's library building features the names of only male authors. After 3 decades of trying, these students have fixed that

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Brian Ries, CNN

Updated 4:03 PM ET, Fri October 4, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The new banner hangs above the original eight names and will remain there until December.
The new banner hangs above the original eight names and will remain there until December.

(CNN)Homer. Herodotus. Sophocles. Plato. Aristotle. Demosthenes. Cicero. Vergil.

Male. Male. Male. Male. Male. Male. Male. Male.
These are the author's names chiseled into the stone facade of Columbia University's Butler Library. In case it hasn't become clear yet, every single one of them is a man.
    For three decades, students at Columbia have been making bold statements about the lack of inclusivity the inscription communicates -- and they've been doing it right on the building itself.
    It all began on commencement day in 1989 when Laura Hotchkiss Brown and four friends unfurled a banner across the face of Butler Library. But almost immediately, it was removed by campus security.