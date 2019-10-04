A winemaker will be sentenced in the college admissions scam. Prosecutors want the harshest punishment yet

(CNN) A former Napa Valley vineyard owner who admitted to abusing both pillars of the national college admissions scam -- paying to boost his daughter's test scores and to have her admitted as a false athletics recruit -- is expected to learn his sentence Friday.

Agustin Huneeus will be the fifth parent sentenced in the scam when he goes before a judge in federal court in Boston.

Because he will be the first to be sanctioned for participating in both the test-cheating and athlete-recruiting schemes, his punishment may be a landmark of sorts, with prosecutors calling for the harshest penalty yet.

Huneeus has admitted to paying $50,000 as part of a scheme to cheat on his daughter's SAT exam, court records show. He also admitted to paying $50,000 in bribes -- and agreeing to pay a further $200,000 -- to get her into the University of Southern California as a purported water polo recruit.

