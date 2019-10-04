Botham Jean's former workplace is honoring him with a portrait and a room named after him

(CNN) After Botham Jean was fatally shot in his apartment last year, his former colleagues made a commitment to his family: They wouldn't allow the memory of their friend and coworker to fade away.

On Tuesday, PricewaterhouseCoopers, where Jean worked as an accountant, unveiled a portrait of their colleague in the company's new Dallas office.

The artwork is crafted out of 10,000 pieces of oak sourced from Jean's home state of Texas, painted in the vibrant colors of his native St. Lucia. Based on Allison Jean's favorite photo of her son, the portrait is meant to evoke his warm and generous spirit.

The portrait of Botham Jean is based on his mother's favorite photograph of him.

"We wanted something that would capture Bo's smile," Scott Moore, managing partner for PwC in Texas, told CNN.

"He was just the most positive person about anything: never met a stranger, always was in a good mood, never had a bad day," Moore said. "That was the thing we wanted to capture with the piece that we did on him, the energy he brought to everything he did and the impact he had on everybody."

