Baltimore prosecutor seeks to throw out nearly 800 criminal convictions

(CNN) Nearly 800 criminal cases involving 25 police officers suspected of corruption are set to be thrown out in Baltimore, according to the city's chief prosecutor.

The 25 officers include eight who were in the now-defunct Gun Trace Task Force, six of whom pleaded guilty to corruption charges and two who were convicted in February 2018, said Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Prosecutors said those officers used their authority to rob suspects of drugs and money.

The state began investigating additional cases after an additional 17 officers were implicated during the trial and plea deals stemming from the Gun Trace Task Force, Mosby said. The state's attorney's office has investigated 2,500 cases so far and will file to vacate 790 cases in which the officers suspected were deemed to be "material" to the case, she said.

Kim Deachilla, a spokeswoman for Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police, expressed concern in a statement about how the State's Attorney Office determined which cases to vacate.

"It is our hope that each case was considered individually, rather than a blanket decision being made to matter-of-factly eliminate all cases," she said.

