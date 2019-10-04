2 massive fires light up Atlanta area's early morning sky

(CNN) Two massive fires in the Atlanta area sent flames and columns of smoke into the early morning sky Friday and moved firefighters to evacuate a few homes in one neighborhood.

In one fire, hundreds of wooden pallets burned early Friday in a business's yard in southeastern Atlanta, sending flames about 75 feet into the air, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said.

The blaze was on the property of Pallet Depot, which sells the wooden platforms.

Hundreds of pallets burned at Pallet Depot in southeastern Atlanta, the city's fire department said.

Flames spread to vehicles and forklifts, causing some explosions, Stafford said.

Three nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

